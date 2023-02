This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Courtesy photo/Lynne Mills Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Courtesy photo/Lynne Mills Show More Show Less 3 of 3





BALDWIN — Families and individuals in need will have plenty of hot soup to warm them up this winter thanks to all the cans of soup collected for Souper Bowl by area churches to give to Bread of Life Food Pantry.

On Sunday, as a fun and a meaningful way to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday, churches turned in their collections of soup. The event spurred friendly competition as to which church could collect the most soup.