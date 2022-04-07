Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as first Black female Supreme Court justice MARY CLARE JALONICK and MARK SHERMAN, Associated Press April 7, 2022 Updated: April 7, 2022 2:53 p.m.
1 of15 President Joe Biden holds hands with Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as they watch the Senate vote on her confirmation from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 In this image from video from Senate Television, the Senate votes at the U.S. Capitol on the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become a Supreme Court justice Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Washington. (Senate Television via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Members of the Congressional Black Caucus, from left, Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, and Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., walk from the House to the Senate chamber to attend the vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, securing her place as the first Black woman on the high court, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 7, 2022. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, walks to meet Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on Capitol Hill, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Mitt Romney of Utah, left, who say they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic nomination to the Supreme Court, smile as they greet each other outside the chamber, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Murkowski and Romney join Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who is also bucking the GOP leadership in giving President Joe Biden's nominee a new burst of bipartisan support to become the first Black woman on the high court. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 The evenly-divided Senate Judiciary Committee tied on advancing the Supreme Court nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the full Senate. (AP Graphic) Show More Show Less
11 of15 The path to confirmation to the Supreme Court can be speedy or take months. (AP Graphic) Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Earlier, three Republican senators broke from their party to support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic nomination to the Supreme Court. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson arrives to meet Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his effort to diversify the court.
Jackson, a 51 year-old appeals court judge with nine years experience on the federal bench, was confirmed 53-47, mostly along party lines but with three Republican votes. Presiding was Vice President Kamala Harris, also the first Black woman to reach that high office.
Written By
MARY CLARE JALONICK and MARK SHERMAN