Jury visits crime scene before closings at Murdaugh trial

Jurors on Wednesday visited the South Carolina estate where prosecutors say disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh shot and killed his wife and son, touring the crime scene before heading back to court to hear closing arguments in the closely watched murder trial.
Vans with tinted windows took the jury about 30 minutes from the courthouse in Walterboro to the Murdaugh home called Moselle in the swamps of Colleton County. The judge allowed them to see the area around dog kennels where the killings happened and the outside of the family's home.