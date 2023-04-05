Jurors' names in crash trial won't be released, judge rules

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge denied a newspaper’s request for jurors’ names in the case of a truck driver who was acquitted of all counts for the deaths of seven motorcyclists, saying the panel endured harsh criticism from many, including the governor, and feared for their safety.
The Boston Globe sought the names following the August 2022 trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. The jury acquitted him of causing the deaths in a head-on collision in New Hampshire in 2019 that exposed fatal flaws in the process for revoking licenses across states.