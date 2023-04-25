Judge mulls evidence for 3 of 6 in Alabama birthday shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama investigator described a bloody and chaotic crime scene filled with 89 bullet casings and other evidence after a shooting killed four young people and wounded dozens at a Sweet Sixteen birthday party. Authorities have charged six people with murder.
Tuesday's court hearing could determine if the three adults accused of last week's shooting will be held without bond. A judge did not immediately issue a ruling. Hearings will be held later for the three juvenile defendants.