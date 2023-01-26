Three Idlewild artists part of Black History Month exhibition

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
IDLEWILD — Patrons and lovers of the arts in the area have an opportunity to see masterpieces of three Idlewild artists who have the distinguished honor of having their work exhibited at the Ramsdell Theatre/Regional Center for the Arts in an upcoming exhibition.
The exhibition, "Journey of Discovery" is honoring Black History Month and showcasing pieces by Idlewild artists Nicolena Stubbs and George Thomas, as well as the famed work of Paul Collins, who also has deep Idlewild connections, in addition to five other artists representing rural Michigan.