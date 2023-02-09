Idlewild artists, history highlighted at the Ramsdell Theatre

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

IDELWILD — In honor of Black History Month, the Ramsdell Theatre hosted a reception Feb. 4 featuring an exhibition "Journey of Discovery: Honoring the contributions of African-Americans in Rural Michigan," which three Idlewild artists took part.

Among artists featured with Idlewild roots were Nicolena Stubbs, George Thomas and Paul Collins, in addition to other Michigan artists Tyree Broadway, Rufus Snoddy, Imani Swain and Danielle Thesiger.

A historic Idlewild quilt also was displayed, along with a display wall featuring the history of Idlewild, courtesy of Michigan State University.

Stubbs said the reception had a great turnout and it was a weekend very well spent. She was thrilled to see people from Idlewild and a group from the Lake County Historical Museum.

She said many people were engaging and wanted to know the meanings of her paintings and techniques. She also was impressed with the history of Idlewild being highlighted, and how one of the speakers noted with Manistee just about an hour away, there are people who don’t know the significance of Idlewild, and this is a way to share the importance of this nationally-historic place.

“It was a really great way for the two communities to link up and learn more about what the other has to offer. I had never been there and definitely will be returning to Ramsdell and Manistee with more Idlewild friends.

Several from the Lake County Historical Museum were impressed with the art and history on display.

"It was a great exhibit and was well attended. The display will be open to the public through Feb. 25," the museum stated on its Facebook page.

People still have an opportunity until Saturday, Feb. 25, to view the exhibit during museum hours, 12-3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and 5-7 p.m. on Wednesdays.

People also are encouraged to come view the Smithsonian documentary "The Green Book: Guide to Freedom," with doors opening at 5 p.m. and the film at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Ramsdell. The Lake County Historical Museum is presenting this event. Lake County Historical Society Bruce Micinski will give an introduction and tell how the historical society was involved in the making of the documentary.

Following the film, the historical society will have a Green Book/Idlewild exhibit in the art gallery and Micinski will be available to answer questions. The Manistee Area Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative will be giving away Green Book facsimiles to the first 50 attendees.