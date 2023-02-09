Idlewild artists, history highlighted at the Ramsdell Theatre

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
6
IDELWILD — In honor of Black History Month, the Ramsdell Theatre hosted a reception Feb. 4 featuring an exhibition "Journey of Discovery: Honoring the contributions of African-Americans in Rural Michigan," which three Idlewild artists took part.
Among artists featured with Idlewild roots were Nicolena Stubbs, George Thomas and Paul Collins, in addition to other Michigan artists Tyree Broadway, Rufus Snoddy, Imani Swain and Danielle Thesiger.