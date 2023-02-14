Hose becomes prime evidence in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial

The man who took care of the dogs at Alex Murdaugh's home testified Tuesday during the disgraced attorney's double murder trial that puddles of water were not where they should have been and the dogs were in the wrong kennels when police arrived after Murdaugh's son and wife were killed.
But under cross examination, Dale Davis acknowledged that the hose, which he said he meticulously hung up before leaving the afternoon of the killings, could be seen on the ground in a video investigators said was taken just before the shootings.