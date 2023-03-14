Skip to main content Turn off refresh
HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Prince Albert

Ice 4, Raiders 3

First Period

1. Prince Albert, Peardon 5 (Kosior, Martin) 6:24.

2. Prince Albert, Stanick 24 (Kosior, Oiring) 19:04.

Penalties — Nash Wpg (slashing) 13:32.

Second Period

3. Winnipeg, McClennon 43 (Geekie) 2:45 (sh).

4. Winnipeg, Savoie 36 (Geekie) 3:31.

5. Winnipeg, Sward 3 (Geekie, Woo) 19:57.

Penalties — Zloty Wpg (interference) 1:00; Shilo Wpg (slashing) 7:55; Kovacs Pa (cross checking) 15:43; Goldsmith Pa (hooking) 18:37; Armstrong Wpg (inter. on goaltender; misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 18:37.

Third Period

6. Winnipeg, Savoie 37 (Pederson, Zloty) 3:15.

7. Prince Albert, Herman 17 (Oiring) 18:51 (sh).

Penalties — Crocker Pa (holding) 6:32; Pakkala Pa (high sticking) 17:59.

Shots on goal by

Winnipeg 9 14 12 _ 35
Prince Albert 13 6 6 _ 25

Goal — Winnipeg: Hauser (W, ). Prince Albert: Chaika (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 0-3; Prince Albert: 0-3.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Ty Skene. Linesmen — Jordan Carriere, Troy Semenchuk.

Attendance — 2,427 at Prince Albert.

