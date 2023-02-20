HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Vancouver

Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Giants 4, Chiefs 3 (OT)

First Period

1. Vancouver, Semeniuk 12 (Dale) 13:04.

Penalties — Lane Spo, Palmieri Van (major, major-fighting) 7:27; Roberts Van (cross checking) 14:51; Haynes Van (roughing) 19:40.

Second Period

2. Spokane, Bertholet 23 (Catton, Hayes) 5:36.

3. Vancouver, Honzek 18 (Thorpe, Anderson) 17:36 (pp).

4. Spokane, Cheveldayoff 19 (De Luca, Wiles) 18:59.

5. Vancouver, Honzek 19 (Thorpe, Pentecost) 19:41.

Penalties — Weinstein Spo (slashing) 16:54.

Third Period

6. Spokane, Gross 8 (Hayes) 10:41 (sh).

Penalties — Lane Spo (interference) 2:24; Cheveldayoff Spo (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 10:05; Cheveldayoff Spo, Cull Van (major, major-fighting) 10:05.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 9 8 10 0 _ 27
Vancouver 11 12 4 2 _ 29

Goal — Spokane: Michaluk (29 shots, 25 saves). Vancouver: Vikman (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 0-2; Vancouver: 1-3.

Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Jake Podann. Linesmen — Michael McGowan, Spencer Lockert.

Attendance — 4,214 at Vancouver.

