HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Kelowna

Cougars 9, Rockets 2 First Period 1. Prince George, Wheatcroft 33 (Dezainde, Stanley) 2:53. 2. Prince George, Dubinsky 12 (Brown, Thornton) 5:29. 3. Prince George, Thornton 14 (Wheatcroft, Ziemmer) 7:59 (pp). 4. Kelowna, Golder 22 (unassisted) 17:18. Penalties \u2014 Dumanski Pg, Carmichael Kel (major, major-fighting) 7:07; Carmichael Kel (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 7:07; Glover Pg, Peskett Kel (major, major-fighting) 9:18; Dezainde Pg, Abougouche Kel (major, major-fighting) 14:30; Heidt Pg (hooking) 15:00. Second Period 5. Prince George, Brown 14 (Dubinsky, Funk) 3:18. 6. Prince George, Dubinsky 13 (Ziemmer, Kmec) 17:54. 7. Prince George, Wiebe 11 (Kmec) 18:44. 8. Kelowna, Johnson 3 (McMillen, Cowper) 19:03. Penalties \u2014 Pacheco Kel (hooking) 11:36; Heidt Pg (interference) 15:15. Third Period 9. Prince George, Wheatcroft 34 (Wiebe) 1:31. 10. Prince George, Dubinsky 14 (Brown, Kmec) 9:32 (pp). 11. Prince George, Eastman 6 (Kmec) 18:49. Penalties \u2014 Dezainde Pg, DeSouza Kel (roughing) 8:30; Johnson Kel (cross checking) 8:30; Dezainde Pg, DeSouza Kel (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 8:30; Neutens Kel (high sticking) 14:02; Eastman Pg (cross checking) 20:00. Shots on goal by Prince George 14 18 13 _ 45 Kelowna 8 8 7 _ 23 Goal \u2014 Prince George: Brennan (W, ). Kelowna: Boyko (L, ), Kykkanen (7:59 first, 38 shots, 32 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Prince George: 2-4; Kelowna: 0-3. Referees \u2014 Taylor Burzminski, Kevin Webinger. Linesmen \u2014 Dustin Minty, Tom Donaldson. Attendance \u2014 4,016 at Kelowna.