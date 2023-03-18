HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Kamloops

Blazers 5, Rockets 2 First Period 1. Kamloops, Van Olm 8 (Bankier, Ferster) 3:18. 2. Kelowna, Lenton 4 (Hurley, Munro) 4:34. 3. Kamloops, Finnie 8 (Brandwood, Michael) 8:11. 4. Kamloops, Stankoven 32 (Zellweger, Masters) 10:33 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Neutens Kel (hooking) 5:32; Cristall Kel (tripping) 10:13; Demek Kam (roughing) 15:52. Second Period 5. Kamloops, Sydor 11 (Seminoff, Bankier) 19:09. Penalties \u2014 Babcock Kel (holding) 3:37; Price Kel, Bankier Kam (roughing) 7:24. Third Period 6. Kelowna, Wightman 14 (Kydd, Szturc) 3:52 (pp). 7. Kamloops, Levis 24 (unassisted) 19:29 (en). Penalties \u2014 Van Olm Kam (roughing) 3:21; Carmichael Kel (hooking) 6:20; Mittelsteadt Kel (roughing) 10:33; Babcock Kel, Hofer Kam (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 13:35; Babcock Kel, Munro Kel, Van Olm Kam (roughing) 20:00; Ferster Kam (double minor, roughing) 20:00; Babcock Kel, Ferster Kam (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 20:00. Shots on goal by Kelowna 14 8 4 _ 26 Kamloops 17 29 14 _ 60 Goal \u2014 Kelowna: Boyko (L, ). Kamloops: Ernst (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Kelowna: 1-2; Kamloops: 1-5. Referees \u2014 Jeff Ingram, Corey Koop. Linesmen \u2014 Riley Balson, Mitchell Gibbs. Attendance \u2014 5,371 at Kamloops.