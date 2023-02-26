HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Calgary

Rockets 3, Hitmen 2 (SO) First Period 1. Kelowna, Golder 25 (Price, Neutens) 2:02 (pp). 2. Kelowna, Wightman 10 (Kydd, Cristall) 7:47. Penalties \u2014 Slaney Cgy (interference) 0:50; Carmichael Kel (tripping) 10:57; Tulk Cgy (delay of game) 15:33. Second Period 3. Calgary, Whynott 4 (unassisted) 1:12. Penalties \u2014 Kydd Kel (tripping) 17:19. Third Period 4. Calgary, Fiddler-Schultz 26 (Adaszynski, Whynott) 9:20. Penalties \u2014 Calgary bench (too many men, served by Husinecky) 4:27; Carmichael Kel (tripping) 17:58. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Slaney Cgy (10-minute misconduct) 5:00. Shootout \u2014 Kelowna wins 1-0 Calgary: Tschigerl miss, Fiddler-Schultz miss, Tulk miss. Kelowna: Kydd miss, Cristall goal. Shots on goal by Kelowna 7 9 11 4 _ 32 Calgary 9 13 10 3 _ 35 Goal \u2014 Kelowna: Kykkanen (W, ). Calgary: Peters (31 shots, 29 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Kelowna: 1-3; Calgary: 0-3. Referees \u2014 Adam Bloski, Kyle Kowalski. Linesmen \u2014 Will Mosswick, Logan Parsons. Attendance \u2014 4,926 at Calgary.