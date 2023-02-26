HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Vancouver

Silvertips 3, Giants 1 First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Hammell Evt (tripping) 2:02; Leslie Van (high sticking) 6:26. Second Period 1. Everett, Zaplitny 10 (Heslop) 6:38. 2. Vancouver, Thorpe 30 (Anderson, Bruce) 11:16. Penalties \u2014 None. Third Period 3. Everett, Heslop 8 (Courtney, Hemmerling) 17:53. 4. Everett, Sutter 5 (unassisted) 19:58 (en). Penalties \u2014 Petruk Evt (major-fighting) 9:43; Palmieri Van (major-fighting) 9:43; Leslie Van (boarding) 11:47; Hemmerling Evt (slashing) 15:39. Shots on goal by Everett 10 13 16 _ 39 Vancouver 7 9 7 _ 23 Goal \u2014 Everett: Palmer (W, ). Vancouver: Mirwald (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Everett: 0-2; Vancouver: 0-2. Referees \u2014 Connor McCracken, Brett Iverson. Linesmen \u2014 Michael Bean, Tim Plamondon. Attendance \u2014 4,030 at Vancouver.