WHL All Times Local Eastern Conference Central Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts xy-Red Deer 66 42 18 3 3 239 182 90 x-Lethbridge 66 35 25 3 3 197 198 76 Calgary 66 30 28 5 3 216 220 68 Medicine Hat 66 29 28 8 1 243 218 67 Swift Current 66 30 32 1 3 221 237 64 Edmonton 66 9 53 4 0 127 334 22 East Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts xy-Winnipeg 66 55 10 1 0 317 172 111 x-Saskatoon 66 46 15 4 1 248 166 97 x-Moose Jaw 66 40 23 0 3 244 228 83 x-Regina 66 34 28 3 1 257 269 72 Brandon 66 26 32 8 0 207 234 60 Prince Albert 66 27 36 3 0 190 231 57 Western Conference B.C. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts xy-Kamloops 66 48 12 4 2 309 188 102 x-Prince George 66 35 24 6 1 280 237 77 x-Vancouver 66 27 31 5 3 181 231 62 x-Kelowna 66 26 36 4 0 203 249 56 Victoria 66 16 43 6 1 190 315 39 U.S. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts xy-Seattle 66 53 10 1 2 292 149 109 x-Portland 66 39 19 5 3 238 210 86 x-Tri-City 66 32 26 5 3 247 240 72 x-Everett 66 32 31 2 1 213 236 67 Spokane 66 15 42 4 5 190 305 39 Note: x - clinched playoff berth; y - clinched division; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns. Tuesday's results Swift Current 5 Edmonton 2 Vancouver 3 Portland 2 (OT) Seattle 6 Kamloops 3 Wednesday's results Moose Jaw 6 Winnipeg 4 Medicine Hat 8 Edmonton 2 Calgary 3 Lethbridge 2 Kamloops 6 Seattle 5 Friday's results Regina at Saskatoon, 7 p.m. Moose Jaw at Prince Albert, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Brandon, 7 p.m. Medicine Hat at Swift Current, 7 p.m. Red Deer at Lethbridge, 7 p.m. Seattle at Portland, 7 p.m. Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m. Victoria at Everett, 7:05 p.m. Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m. Kelowna at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m. Saturday's games Calgary at Edmonton, 2 p.m. Prince Albert at Regina, 7 p.m. Saskatoon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m. Brandon at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m. Lethbridge at Red Deer, 7 p.m. Kamloops at Prince George, 6 p.m. Swift Current at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m. Everett at Victoria, 6:05 p.m. Portland at Seattle, 6:05 p.m. Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m. Sunday's games Edmonton at Calgary, 1 p.m.