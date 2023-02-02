Germany's interior minister makes risky run for state office

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s interior minister said Thursday that she plans to run for governor of her home state this fall but remain the country’s top security official in the meantime, a politically risky course that opponents assailed even before the announcement.
Nancy Faeser has been interior minister since Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party govening coalition took office in 2021. She leads the local branch of Scholz's center-left Social Democrats in the central state of Hesse, which will elect a new state legislature in October.