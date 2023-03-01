For Black churchgoers in New Orleans, religious beliefs may influence health behaviors

Members of Black churches in New Orleans who believe religion plays an important role in their health may be more likely to eat fruits and vegetables, be physically active and have confidence asking questions of health care providers than their peers who don't share that belief, new research finds.
The research, presented Tuesday at the American Heart Association's Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health conference in Boston, highlights the potential role Black churches may play in improving cardiovascular and other chronic health conditions among communities facing a disproportionately higher risk. The findings are considered preliminary until full results are published in a peer-reviewed journal.