Federal appeals court strikes down domestic violence gun law

A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that the government can't stop people who have domestic violence restraining orders against them from owning guns — the latest domino to fall after the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority set new standards for reviewing the nation's gun laws.
Police in Texas found a rifle and a pistol at the home of a man who was the subject of a civil protective order that banned him from harassing, stalking or threatening his ex-girlfriend and their child. The order also banned him from having guns.