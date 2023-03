LAKE COUNTY — Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin recently presented a check for $300 to the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics event in support of Deputy Marshall Law, who took the plunge on March 18.

"It was a privilege to issue another check today from one of our charitable campaigns," Sheriff Martin said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s charity campaign includes the Sheriff's Returnables for Charity, the Blessing of the Bikes Shirt Drive, the Special Cause Sheriff Patch Drive, the Challenge Coin Sales and the No Shave/Beard Campaign.

The campaign donation amounts given to date to over 50 non-profits and charities totals over $56,700.00..

The following charities and non-profits have received donations:

AMVETS Post 1988 — $2000

Luther Lions Club — $2000

VFW Post 5315 — $2000

Bread of Life Food Pantry — $2000

Peacock Senior Center — $1000

Irons SDA Community Center/Pantry — $1000

Henrietta Summers Senior Center — $1000

Baldwin Youth Football Club — $1000

Chase Public Library — $1000

Luther Fire Department — $1000

Shrine Of The Pines Museum — $1000

Williams Island Park Improvement — $1000

Idlewild Beautification Projects — $1000

Lake County Historical Society — $1000

Martin John Heritage Museum in Irons — $1000

Hollister Senior Center — $2000

Susan P. Wheatlake Cancer Center in Reed City — $2000

Lake County Merry Makers in Idlewild — $2000

WMCMH Autism Treatment and Counseling — $2000

Evergreen Church in Lake Township — $1000

AMVETS Motorcycle Riders 1988 — $1000

VFW Auxiliary Post 5315 — $1000

Lincoln Township fire Department — $1,000

Living waters Fellowship Church in Baldwin — $1,000

Luther Museum — $1,000

Rose Lake Youth Camp — $1060

Irons Boy Scout Troop 61 — $1000

Lake County Ministries — $1,000

Idlewild community Development Organization — $1,000

Baldwin Lions Club — $1,000

Lake County Senior TRIAD/Council on Aging — $1,000

Reed City Fire Department — $1,000

Lake County Children’s Trust Fund — $500

Pathfinder Community Library — $2,000

Positive Options for Kids, Idlewild — $1,000

Lake Township Fire Department — $1,000

Seeds of Promise, Baldwin — $1,000

Coffey’s S & K Haunted Trail — $500

Lake County Treasurers Association — $1,000

Baldwin Community Schools Drama/Theatre Club — $600

COVE/Domestic Violence — $1,000

Sauble Township Trunk-or-Treat — $200

AMVETES Post 1988 — $500

River Community Center/Lake County Ministries — $1,000

Bread of Life Pantry — $500

Luther Area Public Library — $500

Baldwin Community Schools ABC Kids’ Awareness Gardening Program — $1,000

Caring Quilts, Baldwin — $500

Edgetts Wesleyan Church food pantry — $1,000

Blue Lake Arts Camp — $1,000

T.E.E.M Center in Idlewild — $1,000

Special Olympics Polar Plunge — $300

Other Smaller Donations — $875

The Lake County Sheriff’s Charitable Campaign would like to thank all those who have contributed to these programs. They are ongoing programs that will continue to benefit charities within and around Lake County.

If you would like to contribute your returnable bottles or cans, they can be dropped off at the LCSO when the white trailer is on site. To schedule a pick up, please contact the LCSO at 231-745-2712.

If you know of a charity or non-profit that could use a donation, please email Sheriff Martin at rmartin@co.lake.mi.us

For more information follow the LCSO Facebook page, call 231-745-2712, or contact Sheriff Martin.