This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BALDWIN, Mich. — Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cheyanne Keena didn’t envision herself working in a school environment when coming up through the ranks in her policing career. Ultimately, she discovered it’s right where she belonged.
Keena was named Baldwin Community Schools' school resource officer in 2022, and she is charged with protecting the safety of Baldwin Elementary and Baldwin Junior-Senior High schools students and staff every school day.