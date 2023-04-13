Crews continue to fight major Indiana scrap plastics fire

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Schools in an Indiana city were closed for a second day Thursday while crews working in a smoky haze poured water and dug for hot spots at a major industrial fire fueled by tons of scrap plastics.
The smoke in Richmond, population 35,000, was not as dark or dense as earlier in the week, but an evacuation order for people living within a half-mile was still in effect. Authorities cautioned other residents who were suddenly seeing smoke due to shifting winds to avoid the outdoors.