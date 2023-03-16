Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Community leader celebrated in Lake County

Darren IoziaEditor
A longtime resident of Lake County celebrated his 98th birthday March 7 with local law enforcement and other community members. Clarence Vicent (left), retired from the Pere Marquette Railroad after 40 years of service and is also an active trustee for the Village of Baldwin, where he has served for over 30 years. Vicent — who originally settled in Peacock and now lives in Badlwin with his family — was also accompanied by Lake County Sheriff Richard Martin (right).

Photo provided to the Lake County Star
Darren Iozia
