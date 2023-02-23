Clarence Vicent traces roots to Lake County's first Black families
Shanna Avery, Contributing writer
PEACOCK — Founded in the late 1800s, the community of Peacock still stands today, and Baldwin trustee Clarence Vicent's family was one of the earliest Black families to settle in that area.
Vicent is well known in the Lake County community and in Baldwin, where he still serves as trustee on the Village of Baldwin Council, a position he's had for years. He will be 98-years-old March 7.