Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan in effect; appeals likely go on

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Boys Scouts of America's $2.4 billion bankruptcy reorganization plan took effect Wednesday. But more time will be needed before survivors of child sexual abuse at the hands of Boy Scout leaders and volunteers begin receiving compensation.
The plan became effective when the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request by the plan's opponents to issue a stay while they appeal a federal district court’s approval of the plan. The denial of the stay means the plan can formally take effect, but opponents are expected to continue to pursue their appeal.