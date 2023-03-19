Body found in Albuquerque duplex after fire is extinguished

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A body was found inside an Albuquerque home after a fire was extinguished and the death is being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities City fire crews were called to the single-story duplex around 7 a.m. Saturday and the blaze was quickly put out. Albuquerque police said their homicide unit arrived on the scene because of injuries to the body that was found inside the residence. Authorities said the man's body hasn’t been identified yet and the cause of death will be determined by an autopsy. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The blaze displaced a family who lived in the other half of the duplex.
- Five planets align for the visible eye in March
- Former Osceola County courthouse annex may become rehab facility
- African land snails found in luggage at Michigan airport
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- This 12-piece Ninja cookware set is over $100 off on Amazon
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Longtime Baldwin barber gets dedicated parking sign
- DAYS GONE BY: The coal mining industry of Michigan
Most Popular
- Baldwin fifth graders create ‘living wax museum’ of Baldwin-area leaders as part of Passport to...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Lake County residents are encouraged to attend the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office listening...
- JJ Eads has been coaching boys and girls basketball for many years and has enjoyed some...