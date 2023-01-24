Biden meets with Democratic leaders as debt showdown looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting the Democratic congressional leaders Tuesday at the White House as they face a new era of divided government in Washington, staring down a debt ceiling crisis, the Russian war in Ukraine and their own party priorities running up against a new House Republican majority eager for confrontation.
The gathering in the Roosevelt Room at the White House was a way for Biden and the top Democrats on Capitol Hill to project a unified front against Republicans who are threatening a showdown over raising the nation's borrowing authority. The White House has stressed repeatedly that they want Congress to lift the debt ceiling without conditions.