Baltimore ex-prosecutor's perjury trial faces more delays

BALTIMORE (AP) — The federal perjury case against Baltimore’s former top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby, who was scheduled to stand trial in March, likely faces further delays after a judge allowed her entire defense team to quit on Friday.
Her six private lawyers had asked to withdraw from the case earlier this month after U.S. District Court Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby announced the potential for criminal contempt charges against lead attorney A. Scott Bolden, whom she accused of violating several court rules.