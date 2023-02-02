Baldwin's Family Literacy Night brings the joys of reading

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 5 1 of 5 Courtesy of Baldwin Community Schools Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Courtesy of Baldwin Community Schools Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Courtesy of Baldwin Community Schools Show More Show Less 5 of 5









BALDWIN — Baldwin Community Schools recently hosted about 100 elementary students and their parents at Family Literacy Night this month in the school gymnasium. The annual event is part of the district’s commitment to literacy as the cornerstone of a high-quality education that prepares students for success in the classroom and beyond.

“We were thrilled to have such a fantastic turnout to help our elementary school students and families explore the joys of reading in a fun and engaging atmosphere,” said Amy Straathof-Anderson, a Baldwin Elementary teacher who helped organize the event Jan. 26. “Our event also helps strengthen our relationships with parents as we partner to help prepare our students for bright futures.”