Baldwin Elementary student explore virtual rainforest

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BALDWIN. — Baldwin Elementary School students recently explored the lush evergreens and countless species of frogs and other animal life found in the rainforest — all from the comfort of their classroom seats through virtual reality glasses.
The virtual reality tour of the rainforest was the latest Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) hands-on learning opportunity at Baldwin Community Schools. Dustin Webb, a district instructional technology consultant, brought the virtual reality glasses to students in the classrooms of third-grade teachers Theresa Emington and Caroline Raz.