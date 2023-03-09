Baldwin Elementary student explore virtual rainforest

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Courtesy of Baldwin Community Schools Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Courtesy of Baldwin Community Schools Show More Show Less 3 of 3





BALDWIN. — Baldwin Elementary School students recently explored the lush evergreens and countless species of frogs and other animal life found in the rainforest — all from the comfort of their classroom seats through virtual reality glasses.

The virtual reality tour of the rainforest was the latest Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) hands-on learning opportunity at Baldwin Community Schools. Dustin Webb, a district instructional technology consultant, brought the virtual reality glasses to students in the classrooms of third-grade teachers Theresa Emington and Caroline Raz.