Baldwin schools honors February students of the month

BALDWIN — Baldwin Community Schools is pleased to announce students of the month for February.
“We are excited to announce the February students of the month, each of whom demonstrates hard work and growth and models positive behavior for their classmates inside and outside the classroom,” superintendent David Forrester said. “At Baldwin Community Schools, we are dedicated to developing leaders before, during and after school, and we are truly proud of these outstanding students.”