BALDWIN — The Baldwin High School band recently performed at the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association Festival in Manistee, marking the latest achievement for the school’s growing music program.

Fourteen Baldwin High School musicians performed in the March 9 festival, accompanied by student, parent and staff volunteers. It was the first MSBOA appearance for all but one of the students, and the first appearance as a music educator for band director Anthony Aronovici.

“I am so proud of our student musicians who devoted weeks of time, effort and practice in preparation for this year’s festival,” Aronovici said. “I would like to personally thank all of our volunteers who supported our band and made our participation in this year’s MSBOA Festival such a success.”

The band performed “Radetzky March” by Johann Strauss, “As Twilight Falls” by Robert Sheldon and an arrangement of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by James Weldon for a panel of judges. The band performed for judge comments only and plans to perform for a score at next year’s festival. The students also participated in a sight-reading clinic and performed a new piece of music with just five minutes of preparation.

“Our adjudicators were gracious and constructive in their comments and were pleased to see the Baldwin band return to the stage,” Aronovici said. “With the judges’ insightful comments, we have a solid foundation to build on as we continue to encourage more student musicians to join our program.”

As part of the band’s continued growth, the school is exposing the students to new musical experiences, including field trips to performances of the West Shore Community College Symphonic Band and Grand Rapids Symphony in April. The band will round out the school year with its End of the Year Concert and Art Gala at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Junior-Senior High School.

Plans are underway for summer band rehearsals and events, including band camp before next school year.

“Music plays an integral role in a well-rounded education that helps prepare students for success and careers,” Baldwin Community Schools superintendent David Forrester said. “It is truly exciting to see our band program continue to grow and flourish at Baldwin High School through the direction of Mr. Aronovici and support of our parents, families and staff.”