Baldwin Elementary students explore joys of reading

March is National Reading Month

Submitted to the Star

Baldwin Elementary students celebrated National Reading Month by exploring the joys of reading with various activities.
BALDWIN, Mich. — Baldwin Elementary students celebrated National Reading Month with a Book Walk — like a cake walk with books —  Dress Up Days, portraying characters from their favorite stories, and much more. The annual, month-long celebration in March is a nationwide effort to introduce children to the many joys of reading that last a lifetime. 

“We celebrated National Reading Month with activities that help our youngest Panthers develop a love of reading in the classroom and beyond in a fun and engaging way,” Superintendent David Forrester said. “Reading provides the building blocks for student success, and I would like to thank all Baldwin Elementary teachers, staff and volunteers for organizing these activities to encourage reading.” 

Additional National Reading Month events at Baldwin Elementary included: 

  • Beach Day: Students grabbed a towel and their favorite book, providing a sneak peak of reading on a Lake Michigan beach this summer.
  • Cuddle Up With a Good Book: Students chose a book to read with their favorite stuffed animal. 
  • Reading Buddies: Baldwin Elementary students from different grades paired up to read together. 
  • Mystery Teachers: Teachers switched classrooms to read to different groups of students. 
  • Pop Into Reading: Thanks to the generosity of Wesco, students were able to snack on some tasty popcorn while reading. 
  • Guest Readers: Throughout March, Baldwin Elementary administration and school volunteers read books to students. 

National Reading Month events followed a successful Family Literacy Night in January that drew about a hundred Baldwin Elementary School students and their parents. The event featured another Book Walk, access to free books at the inspiREading book bus, and more.

“At Baldwin Elementary, we are making National Reading Month the centerpiece of a year-round focus on encouraging our students to read,” Baldwin Elementary principal Diane VanAntwerp said. “It is exciting to identify new ways to impart a love of reading on our students that will help them succeed in the real world and open their minds to new ideas as they prepare for bright futures.” 

