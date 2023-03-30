Baldwin Elementary students explore joys of reading

BALDWIN, Mich. — Baldwin Elementary students celebrated National Reading Month with a Book Walk — like a cake walk with books — Dress Up Days, portraying characters from their favorite stories, and much more. The annual, month-long celebration in March is a nationwide effort to introduce children to the many joys of reading that last a lifetime.

“We celebrated National Reading Month with activities that help our youngest Panthers develop a love of reading in the classroom and beyond in a fun and engaging way,” Superintendent David Forrester said. “Reading provides the building blocks for student success, and I would like to thank all Baldwin Elementary teachers, staff and volunteers for organizing these activities to encourage reading.”