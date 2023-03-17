Baldwin DDA seeks funding for community gathering space

Star photos/Cathie Crew

BALDWIN — The Village of Baldwin Downtown Development Authority will host a public hearing on a proposed Michigan Economic Development Corporation Community Gathering Spaces Grant Program application at 3 p.m., March 28 at the village offices building, 620 Washington St., Baldwin.

The DDA is applying for up to $2 million in funding to create a public gathering space in downtown Baldwin that will provide residents and visitors with an indoor/outdoor space for four seasons of programming, entertainment and community celebrations, a news release from the organization said.