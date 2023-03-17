Skip to main content Turn off refresh
News

Baldwin DDA seeks funding for community gathering space

Indoor/Outdoor entertainment space planned

Cathie CrewStaff writer
The Village of Baldwin DDA is seeking funding through the MEDC Community Gathering Spaces grant program to develop an indoor/outdoor entertainment venue in the downtown area.

The Village of Baldwin DDA is seeking funding through the MEDC Community Gathering Spaces grant program to develop an indoor/outdoor entertainment venue in the downtown area.

Star photos/Cathie Crew

BALDWIN — The Village of Baldwin Downtown Development Authority will host a public hearing on a proposed Michigan Economic Development Corporation Community Gathering Spaces Grant Program application at 3 p.m., March 28 at the village offices building, 620 Washington St., Baldwin.

The DDA is applying for up to $2 million in funding to create a public gathering space in downtown Baldwin that will provide residents and visitors with an indoor/outdoor space for four seasons of programming, entertainment and community celebrations, a news release from the organization said.

The community is invited to learn about the project and provide input during the public hearing. They will be able to review preliminary plans and give feedback on the potential community space.

“This is a rare opportunity for the DDA to fund multiple projects outlined in its DDA Plan, including providing public restrooms, opportunities for outdoor dining, interactive space near the Brown Trout Sculpture, and an upgraded entertainment venue,” DDA Chair Jane Allison said in the release. “We are excited about the energy and engagement that this project could bring to our downtown, and are working hard to submit a competitive application that reflects the wants and needs of residents and businesses. It is important that we hear from the community on this.”

Comments and feedback may also be submitted via email at 321skiqueen@gmail.com until 6 p.m., April 4.

To learn more about the work of the Baldwin DDA, visit villageofbaldwin.org/projects or contact a DDA member.

For more information about the MEDC Community Public Spaces grant program visit miplace.org/programs/community-deveopment-block-grant.

 

Written By
Cathie Crew
More News