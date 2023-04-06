Baldwin DDA project draws positive response from community

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

BALDWIN — The Baldwin Downtown Development Authority hosted an informal public meeting to get community feedback on a proposed plan to create a community gathering space downtown.

DDA chair Jane Allison told the Star that the meeting was “very successful,” with about 65 residents attending offering input.

“The public was very positive in their comments and feedback," Allison said. “We are very excited that the community turned out in force with interest and were engaged in the preliminary ideas presented.”

The DDA plans to submit an application for a grant through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Community Gathering Spaces Grant Program for up to $2 million for the project.

The 2023 CDBG Public Gathering Spaces Initiative is intended to help fund improvements that will increase usability and accessibility to new or existing community spaces on publicly owned property, according to information on the website miplace.org. Available to low and moderate income communities, the funding will help support the creation of recreational places that will allow residents to gather, relax, celebrate, and commemorate, such as parks, town squares, playgrounds, amphitheaters, and farmer's markets.

Grant recipients are required to provide a minimum of a 10% financial match based on the project’s total cost.

“The DDA is working diligently to be able to acquire the property needed for the project in the timeframe needed for the grant application submission,” Allison said. “Ownership of the property is a requirement of the grant application.”

The planned project will include public restrooms, outdoor dining space, interactive space near the Brown Trout Sculpture and an entertainment venue.

The goals of the project include:

To create an inclusive, four-season, universal design community gathering space in the heart of the Village of Baldwin, close to the Pere Marquette Trail, Lake County Heritage Museum, Brown Trout Sculpture Park, public library, restaurants and shops, residential neighborhoods, public schools and nearby playground

To serve as a hub for residents and guests to meet and enjoy events, festivals, farmers market, area sponsored activities, classes, health and wellness opportunities, games, music and more

To improve access to fresh fruits and vegetables, social and educational programs, and health and wellness activities

To increase the number of community events and festivals for all residents and guests benefit; and to support the health benefits associated with having a vibrant community gathering space

To improve a blighted, vacant area and create a vibrant gateway to the community in alignment with Baldwin DDA Master Plan.

Suggestions from the community included an ice/roller skating rink, bike and skate rentals, after-school programs, a community garden, cultural events, activities for teens and an interactive playscape.

The community has until April 4 to submit questions, comments or suggestions regarding the project. They should be submitted in writing in person at the Village office or via email to 321skiqueen@gmail.com.

The DDA will host a public hearing in April once the grant application is completed.

For more information, visit: villageofbaldwin.org. A power point about the project is available on the website.