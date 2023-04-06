Baldwin DDA project draws positive response from community
Community gathering space planned near Brown Trout Sculpture
Cathie Crew, Staff writer
BALDWIN — The Baldwin Downtown Development Authority hosted an informal public meeting to get community feedback on a proposed plan to create a community gathering space downtown.
DDA chair Jane Allison told the Star that the meeting was “very successful,” with about 65 residents attending offering input.