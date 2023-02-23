Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Baldwin schools honors January students of the month

Submitted to the Star

BALDWIN — Baldwin Community Schools is pleased to announce students of the month for January.

“We are so proud of these students for working hard each day to learn and grow while modeling positive behavior for their classmates before, during and after school,” Superintendent David Forrester said. “At Baldwin Community Schools, we are dedicated to developing leaders both inside and outside the classroom, and we are excited to recognize these outstanding students.”

Students are selected each month based on teacher recommendations to school principals. 

Students of the Month for January are:

  • Genesis Beal, second grade  
  • Zuri Davis, fifth grade  
  • Lillyana Marie Allen, sixth grade 
  • Avery Shooks, 11th grade  
