Baldwin schools honors January students of the month

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BALDWIN — Baldwin Community Schools is pleased to announce students of the month for January.
“We are so proud of these students for working hard each day to learn and grow while modeling positive behavior for their classmates before, during and after school,” Superintendent David Forrester said. “At Baldwin Community Schools, we are dedicated to developing leaders both inside and outside the classroom, and we are excited to recognize these outstanding students.”