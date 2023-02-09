Baldwin students celebrate Black History Month with school events

Courtesy of Baldwin Community Schools

BALDWIN — Throughout the month of February, Baldwin Community Schools students in every grade level are celebrating the contributions of African Americans during Black History Month. The Black History Month events are part of the district’s commitment to diversity and inclusion before, during and after school.

“Black History Month allows us to honor the countless cultural, civic and other contributions of African Americans in Michigan and across the country,” said David Forrester, Baldwin Community Schools superintendent. “The month also highlights the importance of diversity and inclusion in helping every one of our students succeed in the classroom and beyond.”