Baldwin students celebrate Black History Month with school events

BALDWIN — Throughout the month of February, Baldwin Community Schools students in every grade level are celebrating the contributions of African Americans during Black History Month. The Black History Month events are part of the district’s commitment to diversity and inclusion before, during and after school.

“Black History Month allows us to honor the countless cultural, civic and other contributions of African Americans in Michigan and across the country,” said David Forrester, Baldwin Community Schools superintendent. “The month also highlights the importance of diversity and inclusion in helping every one of our students succeed in the classroom and beyond.”

At Baldwin Elementary School, students are marking Black History Month with a series of educational events. Kindergartners are reading stories by Black authors, while fourth graders are studying a different historical Black figure each day. The events follow January’s Family Night that featured a “book walk” with African American characters. Baldwin Elementary second graders are discussing the meaning and purpose of Black History Month.

“Our events allow our youngest Panthers to develop an appreciation for the many landmark achievements of African Americans,” said Diane VanAntwerp, Baldwin Elementary School principal. “We look forward to additional events in our classrooms learning about the work of Black leaders throughout Michigan and U.S. history.”  

Baldwin Junior-Senior High School will host a Black History Month assembly for students Friday, Feb. 17. The High School Student Council will hold a door-decorating contest between advisory hours with a Black History Month theme. The school’s teachers have also been asked to include acknowledgements of Black history as part of their normal lesson plans throughout the month. 

“We are excited to host these events to celebrate Black History Month with our students, families, and staff,” said Stewart Nasson, Baldwin Junior-Senior High School principal.

