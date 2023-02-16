Book Buzz for Feb. 16, 2023

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check it out!
BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Last of the Moon Girls" by Barbara Davis (Fiction). Lizzy Moon never wanted Moon Girl Farm. Eight years ago, she left the land that nine generations of gifted healers had tended, determined to distance herself from the whispers about her family’s strange legacy. But when her beloved grandmother Althea dies, Lizzy must return and face the tragedy still hanging over the farm’s withered lavender fields: the unsolved murders of two young girls, and the cruel accusations that followed Althea to her grave.