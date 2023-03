BALDWIN — Baldwin Elementary School fifth graders recently interviewed prominent Baldwin-area leaders, then portrayed them in person at “Passport to Lake County” Family Night at the Baldwin Elementary gymnasium.

The highlight of the Family Night was a “living wax museum,” which featured students dressing up like their chosen subjects and discussing their contributions to the community with visitors.

“The event, ‘Passport to Lake County’ gave our students an opportunity to learn about the key contributions of some of our local leaders and — for all intents and purposes — walk in their shoes for an evening,” Baldwin Elementary principal Diane VanAntwerp said. “The night was also an opportunity for our entire community to learn about local history and those who helped put Baldwin, Idlewild and other surrounding Lake County communities on the map. We had a tremendous turnout, and it was exciting to see so many families and community members participate.”

The fifth graders created poster boards outlining the lives of their subjects and their achievements in the Baldwin community. The students, dressed up like their subjects, stood by their biographical boards, collectively creating the “living wax museum.”

The students modeled several well-known local leaders, including Lake County Road Commission operations manager Leroy Williams, 876 Baldwin Restaurant chef Glenn Forgie, Baldwin Community Schools Board of Education member Shawn Ware, and area resident Mrs. Kyles. Students, families and other attendees also enjoyed a taco dinner and had the opportunity to participate in a Lake Country trivia contest.

“Our Family Night was part of our continued efforts at Baldwin Community Schools to educate our students about the importance of local history and the role it plays in the community they call home,” Baldwin Community Schools superintendent David Forrester said. “We look forward to additional opportunities for our students to engage with their community outside the classroom.”