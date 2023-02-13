Wall Street opens higher after worst week since December

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street as investors brace for more data on inflation and earnings reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the early going Monday. The benchmark index is coming off its biggest weekly decline in two months. The Nasdaq composite gave back 0.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%. Treasury yields were holding steady and energy prices were lower. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. On Tuesday the government will release monthly data on inflation in consumer prices, and Coca-Cola will report its latest results.
