Appeals arguments begin in Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — An attorney for some insurance companies that could be liable for child sexual abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America urged a judge Thursday to reverse a bankruptcy plan for the organization, arguing collusion with claimants’ lawyers to pressure insurers to enter into settlements.
Ted Boutros, an attorney representing non-settling insurers, said the reorganization plan was not proposed in good faith and improperly strips non-settling insurers of their rights to challenge the claims.