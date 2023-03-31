Alert: Weather service: Tornado emergency issued for Arkansas capital of Little Rock, residents warned to seek safety

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Weather service: Tornado emergency issued for Arkansas capital of Little Rock, residents warned to seek safety.
- Baldwin basketball team places four on nonleague team
- Lake County firefighter leans on community after car crash
- Baldwin Elementary students explore joys of reading
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Michigan High Speed Internet listening tour stop in Baldwin
- Former Baldwin principal recalls Rosa Parks' visit 45 years later
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- Lenten fish fries in Lake County to continue through March