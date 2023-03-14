Alert: US prosecutors no longer seeking death for man convicted in college student Dru Sjodin's 2003 kidnapping, killing

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — US prosecutors no longer seeking death for man convicted in college student Dru Sjodin's 2003 kidnapping, killing.
- UPDATE: Lake County deputies seek suspect in shooting
- Unexplained deaths haunt Lake County's history
- Baldwin Elementary student explore virtual rainforest
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Revisiting classic shows
- Lake County community events calendar for 03/09/23
- Former Osceola County courthouse annex may become rehab facility
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
Most Popular
- Columnist: People usually have some sort of excuse for speeding, and I've heard some off-the-wall...
- Anyone who has read Shanna Avery's articles can see how much she loves her home county. Her...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- The West Shore Community College art department will host the 25th annual regional high school...