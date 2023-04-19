Alert: Tyre Nichols’ family sues city of Memphis and police officers, blaming them for his death 3 days after a brutal beating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyre Nichols’ family sues city of Memphis and police officers, blaming them for his death 3 days after a brutal beating.
- Deputy Explorer program trains youth in criminal justice
- Baldwin students learn true meaning of ‘farm to table’
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
- Lake County Sportsman Club to sponsor trap shoots
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder