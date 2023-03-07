Alert: Texas inmate executed for fatally stabbing wife, drowning her daughter in a bathtub nearly 14 years ago

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas inmate executed for fatally stabbing wife, drowning her daughter in a bathtub nearly 14 years ago.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Deputies track speeding driver's footprints in snow
- Lake County trial court named after Judge Mark Wickens
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Summer Youth Employment information session to be held March 7
- Baldwin community remembers Ernie Wenger
- Dukes Hands-On Training teaches life skills
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
Most Popular
- The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series presents the beloved ‘80s favorite...
- A group of 37 Baldwin High School students participated in the annual “Discovering Manufacturing”...
- The Lake County Economic Development Alliance has several programs in place for 2023 to assist...
- It will be the final regular-season home game on Thursday for the Baldwin Panthers basketball...