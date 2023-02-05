Alert: Syrian health official says death toll in Syria from Turkey's earthquake is 62 as death toll in Turkey rises to 38

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian health official says death toll in Syria from Turkey's earthquake is 62 as death toll in Turkey rises to 38.
- Three Idlewild artists part of Black History Month exhibition
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'I didn't know it was actually a law'
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- Lake County Chief Judge Mark Wickens retires after 40 years
- Big Rapids grad building house to honor dad, MLK Jr.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
Most Popular
- In this edition of the "Sheriff's Corner," Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin covers some laws that...
- The Pathfinder Community Library in Baldwin recently received a $2,399 grant from the Great Lakes...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Black History Month kicks off at the Ramsdell Hardy Hall Gallery with an exhibition of works by...