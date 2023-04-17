Alert: SpaceX calls off launch attempt of its giant new rocket

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — SpaceX calls off launch attempt of its giant new rocket.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Sheriff: About 80 acres burned in Lake County wildfire
- Panther baseball players are hopeful
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
- Handyman leads clean up effort under bridge at Hemlock Park
- Russia's UN council presidency is most contentious in memory