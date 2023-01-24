Alert: Scott Rolen, slick-fielding third baseman with eight Gold Gloves, gains election into baseball’s Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Scott Rolen, slick-fielding third baseman with eight Gold Gloves, gains election into baseball’s Hall of Fame.
- One Township at a Time project launches in Newaygo County
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Player ejected, four technical fouls, but undefeated Baldwin survives...
- One dead after two vehicle crash Saturday in Lake County
- Co-defendant in Luther bank robbery faces prison time
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- Trial Court
- Johnson & Johnson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
- Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin and Undersheriff Mark Pietras had the honor of marching with Sgt....
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- West Shore Community College’s Nursing RN students achieved a 100% first time pass rate for the...
- The Lake County 4-H League of Clovers Gaming Society met for the first of many workshops on Dec....