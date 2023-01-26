Alert: Prosecutor: The 5 fired Memphis officers played different roles in Tyre Nichols' death, but “they are all responsible”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutor: The 5 fired Memphis officers played different roles in Tyre Nichols' death, but “they are all responsible.”
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: New Laws for 2023
- Baldwin boys basketball bounces back with win over Brethren
- Retired Lake County deputy remembered by officers, community
- Baldwin freshman having outstanding basketball season
- Lake County prosecutor candidates square off
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Fishermen working hard to be successful
- Book Buzz for 01/26/23
Most Popular
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Chance Dockery’s freshman season for the Baldwin boys basketball team has been a good one.
- On Saturday the Baldwin boys bowling team moved into first place by 10 points in the conference.
- Baldwin boys basketball beat Brethren on Thursday, January 19 with SJ Hossler scoring 12 points...