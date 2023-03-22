Alert: Police say 2 adult faculty members shot at a Denver high school; suspect at large

Baldwin DDA seeks funding for community gathering space The Village of Baldwin Downtown Development Authority will host a public hearing on a proposed...

LCSO charitable campaign donates $1,000 to T.E.E.M Center Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin recently presented a check for $1,000 to the T.E.E.M Center in...

Community leader celebrated in Lake County A longtime resident of Lake County celebrated his 98th birthday March 7 with local law...