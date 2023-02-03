Alert: Police: Man arrested in taking of monkeys from Dallas zoo also charged in other recent crimes there

DALLAS (AP) — Police: Man arrested in taking of monkeys from Dallas zoo also charged in other recent crimes there.
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'I didn't know it was actually a law'
- Lake County Township Association holds first meeting of 2023
- Lake County Chief Judge Mark Wickens retires after 40 years
- Baldwin once known as Snowmobile Capital of Michigan
- Baldwin's Family Literacy Night brings the joys of reading
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Baldwin Wesco collects $6,000 for Bread of Life Food Pantry
Most Popular
- In this edition of the "Sheriff's Corner," Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin covers some laws that...
- The Pathfinder Community Library in Baldwin recently received a $2,399 grant from the Great Lakes...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Black History Month kicks off at the Ramsdell Hardy Hall Gallery with an exhibition of works by...